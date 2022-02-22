(WYTV)- It seems as though we’ve had post it notes forever but these things are a relatively new invention.



It’s a small piece of paper with a strip of adhesive on the back, not very strong but strong enough to attach to other paper, computer monitors, refrigerator doors, just about anything.

In 1968, a 3M scientist named Spencer Silver first invented the glue then struggled for a long time to find a use for it. Then God stepped in.



Fellow 3M scientist named Art Fry needed something to mark his place in his hymn book for church choir practice. His little papers would fall out.

He heard Spenser talk about his glue and Art and Spenser came up with the sticky note and 3M initially called them Press ‘n Peel. Sales eventually took off and the company renamed it Post-it Notes. In 1980 it went global and today, Post-it Notes are sold in more than 100 countries.



Why is the post it notes brand yellow? That’s just by accident. When Fry and Silver were developing it, a lab next door only had scrap yellow paper on hand.