(WYTV)- Presidents have lots of power. They can ask Congress to declare war. They can send troops all over the world, sign executive orders that touch all our lives.

But they can’t go to the movies. The president cannot just pick up his phone and talk to a friend or enjoy a video chat. The Secret Service says no talking except on a secure line and agents will monitor.

Going to the movies is generally not an option. The production companies will bring a film to the White House, sorry, no giant screen in a public theatre for the pres. How about going out to dinner?

The Secret Service really frowns on that one. It is possible but agents must secure the restaurant far ahead of time, a hassle in itself and a “food taster” has to be there to make sure the food is safe to eat.

Just driving his own car is not an option. Lyndon Johnson liked to drive his car at breakneck speed around his Texas ranch, the Secret Service vowed that would never happen again. But at Camp David or at personal properties, the president is able to take a walk or ride a bike, that’s what George W. Bush liked to do.

The President of the United States cannot go to one of his children’s school performances or sporting events. Some presidents’ children attended school right in the White House, complete with a classroom and playground.

The President can use Air Force One and Marine One to get around, but no commercial airline allowed.

In fact, it is one of the few “normal things” that the president absolutely cannot do, then again, if you have Air Force One at your disposal, why fly any other way?

The president just can’t reach over and open a window on a beautiful spring day, not ever. For security reasons, no windows can be opened in the White House or in the president’s car.

The President cannot clean his own office or throw away any mail. Under the Presidential Records Act, they must hang on to things that you or I could toss away. This includes emails.