(WYTV)- When a couple is expecting a baby, the most common question is, boy or girl?

Some couples want to be surprised.

Others try to predict, without ultrasound, and one of the more popular ways is, the ring test! Now, science can determine a baby’s sex in utero as soon as ten weeks into a pregnancy, but an old wives tale recommends you use a ring, an important ring that belongs to the woman who is pregnant, her wedding ring is the obvious choice.

Tie it to a string and let it dangle over the belly bump as the mom to be lies on her back. If the ring swings in a circle, the baby will be a girl. If it swings back and forth, expect a boy. And, no, we really don’t know the origins of the ring test.

Is it accurate?

Researchers at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health asked a hundred pregnant women to predict the sex of their unborn babies, using the ring test, dreams or any other hunch. The success rate was 55 % and that’s about the same results you’d get with a wild guess.

Like all superstitions or folklore, our brains are wired to want to believe, it’s fun.