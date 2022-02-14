(WYTV) – When it comes to finances, everyone is feeling a strain right now, especially larger families. With rising prices, it’s getting harder to plan healthy meals and buy necessities.

Brenda Puntel, of Austintown, has seven grandchildren and has always been involved in their lives. Recently, they’ve all been leaning on each other to make sure everyone has what they need.

“I’m just really thankful that we have that system,” Puntel said. “I wouldn’t want to do this myself. I wouldn’t want to be struggling.”

Richard Horvath works for American Financial Services and says when it comes to finances, he likes to think of things as buckets. A bucket for your necessities, a bucket for savings and a variable bucket, which you would use for extra food and gas for example.

“Because of inflation and things right now gas, food, things are changing relatively rapidly,” Horvath said. “Young families have a lot of things pulling at them–daycare, sports activities, those are all things that you need work into your budget, and it’s always pulling at your budget. Sometimes they come unexpectedly.”

On top of saving, Puntel suggests people stockpile goods they use, shop the deals, use coupons, go to multiple stores and help each other out when you can.

“Asking a friend or neighbor. Why not? I can help you this month, can you help me next month? That’s what friends are for,” Puntel said.

She also suggests utilizing food banks and other community resources.