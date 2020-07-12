Plenty of sunshine in the forecast for your Monday

Heat and humidity return for the end of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— A few clouds tonight…Low: 62
— Mostly sunny with a spotty shower possible Monday…High: 79…Low: 59
— Mostly sunny Tuesday…High: 83…Low: 61
— Mostly sunny and warmer Wednesday…High: 89…Low: 68
— Partly sunny, warm and humid with isolated thunderstorms Thursday…High: 88…Low: 67
— Mostly sunny, humid and a spotty thunderstorm Friday…High: 89…Low: 68
— Partly sunny, hot and isolated thunderstorms next Saturday…High: 92…Low: 69
— Partly sunny with isolated storms next Sunday…High: 91