Plenty of rain, wind and mild weather to start the new week

Chilly weather returns for the middle of the week with snow showers on Tuesday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Cloudy and mild tonight with steady temps … lows in the mid 40s
— Rain and showers Monday … breezy and mild with highs in the low 50s
— More rain Monday night … temps will rise into the mid 50s early then drop to the upper 30s by morning … some rain showers will change to snow showers
— Temps will continue to drop Tuesday … from near 40 in the morning into the upper 20s by the afternoon … all rain will change over to snow showers
— Chilly but mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 30
— Still sunny but milder Friday … highs near 40
— Mild for next weekend with chances for rain showers … highs next Saturday and Sunday in the mid 40s