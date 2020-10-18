Plenty of clouds and maybe a shower for your Sunday

Rain sticks around in the forecast for next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Increasing clouds tonight becoming mostly cloudy by morning and not as chilly…LOW: 40
— Mostly cloudy Sunday with a chance for a spotty shower…HIGH: 60
— Cloudy with rain and showers likely Monday…LOW: 46…HIGH: 55
— Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers Tuesday…LOW: 47…HIGH: 58
— A chance for more showers and warmer Wednesday…LOW: 50…HIGH: 70
— Partly sunny Thursday…LOW: 52…HIGH: 71
— Chance for rain or showers Friday…LOW: 57…HIGH: 69
— Partly sunny with a chance for showers next Saturday…LOW: 44…HIGH: 60
— Mostly cloudy with a chance for more rain next Sunday…LOW: 40…HIGH: 56