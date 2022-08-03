(WYTV)- From the International Nut & Dried Fruit Organization: Americans love pistachios.

They have a reputation as a guilt-free snack that’s good for you. But it’s one of the few nuts we buy that comes with the shell attached…how come? To roast and salt nuts such as walnuts or cashews, the producers have to remove the protective shell.

But between 70 and 90% of pistachios develop a natural split in their shells while they’re growing, so they can be salted and roasted while still inside their shells, that natural crack allows heat and salt to get inside, eliminating a step in the process.

Most of the pistachios without shells end up being used in cooking, and to make products such as pistachio ice cream. And why are they expensive?

The pistachio tree takes a long time to start producing a good crop, say 15 years, so the upfront investment is huge with no guarantee of a good return.

And a mature tree can’t produce more than 50 pounds of nuts…and it does this only every other year.

We didn’t start cultivating pistachios in this country until 1930, that’s when botanist William Whitehouse went to Iran and returned with 20 pounds of nuts that he used to start growing pistachio trees here.