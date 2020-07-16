PINPOINT ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday

STRONG STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY

Partly cloudy skies and warmer this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. Chance for an isolated shower or storm late morning. High in the mid 80’s.

Showers and storms are likely this afternoon and into the evening. Some storms could be strong with damaging winds the primary threat. Localized downpours are also possible.

Dew points move into the mid to upper 60’s into the afternoon for a humid day.



Evening shower or thunderstorm chance for tonight and early overnight. Mainly cloudy late overnight into Friday. Low in the upper 60’s and muggy.



WARM AND HUMID FRIDAY

Partly sunny and humid Friday. Slight chance for a pop-up storm into the afternoon. High near 90°. Upper 60’s for Friday night and muggy.



STEAMY WEEKEND

Hot and hazy Saturday with a high around 90°. Heat index into the mid 90’s. Slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm. Partly cloudy and muggy Saturday night, low in the mid to upper 60’s.



Low 90’s and humid Sunday. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms are likely into the afternoon. Heat indices in the mid to upper 90’s.

Partly cloudy and muggy Sunday night, low in the lower 70’s. Warm and humid Monday, high near 90° with a chance for isolated storms into the afternoon.

WARM AND HUMID CONDITIONS INTO NEXT WEEK

Muggy Monday night, low in the upper 60’s. . Warm and humid Tuesday, high near 90° with a chance for isolated storms into the afternoon. Partly cloudy and warm Tuesday night, low in the upper 60’s.



SLIGHTLY COOLER MID TO LATE WEEK

Mainly sunny Wednesday and Thursday. Slightly cooler, highs in the mid 80’s. Isolated storms possible into the afternoon both days