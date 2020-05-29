PINPOINT ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy with warm temperatures in the upper 60’s. Slight chance for light rain this morning. Showers and storms develop into the afternoon and early evening. High today in the upper 70’s and cooling into the lower 70’s late day.

Some storms could reach severe threshold.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning possible. High today in the upper 70’s and cooling into the lower 70’s late day.



COOLING WITH FOG DEVELOPING OVERNIGHT

Early evening storm chance, with isolated showers. Becoming foggy overnight, with a cooler low in the lower 50’s.



COOL BUT SUNNY WEEKEND

Partly sunny Saturday with a high in the mid to upper 60’s. Chilly Saturday night, with a low in the lower 40’s. Sunny skies for Sunday but cool. High in the lower 60’s. Partly cloudy and chilly Sunday night, low in the lower 40’s.



SLIGHTLY WARMER INTO THE BEGINNING OF THE WEEK

Mostly sunny Monday, with a high in the upper 60’s. Partly to mostly cloudy Monday night, low in the upper 40’s.



RAIN RISK MIDDLE OF THE WEEK

Chance for an isolated shower and partly sunny Tuesday, high in the upper 60’s. Low to mid 50’s Tuesday night, with a slight shower chance.

Warmer Wednesday, with isolated shower chance, high in the lower 70’s. Mid 50’s Wednesday night, with isolated shower chance.

Lower 70’s Thursday with isolated shower or thunderstorms. Early shower chance Thursday night. Cooler, with a low in the mid to upper 40’s.



DRY BUT COOLER TO END THE WEEK

Partly sunny and cooler Friday, high around 70°.