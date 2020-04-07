PINPOINT ALERT: Strong to Severe Storms possible this afternoon and tonight

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Cloudy skies will give way to rain showers this morning. Temperatures are mild, in the mid 40’s to lower 50’s. Thunderstorm chance this morning, but storms are likely into the afternoon. Isolated storms could be strong to severe. High in the low to mid 60’s.



STORMS COULD BE STRONG TO SEVERE TONIGHT

Another round of strong storms are likely tonight, late night close to midnight. Heavy rain, frequent lightning, hail, and gusty winds are likely. Isolated tornadoes are possible throughout the Northern tier of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Have your cell phone charged to be able to watch live streaming on WYTV.com if severe weather occurs. The best place to be in a severe weather event is in the basement. If no basement, get into an interior room without windows, like a bathroom.



RAIN LIKELY EARLY WEDNESDAY

Chance for isolated light rain Wednesday morning, with skies becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. High around 60°. Another cold front will move through Wednesday night, expect showers and a low in the upper 40’s.



TEMPERATURES DROP THURSDAY INTO FRIDAY MORNING

Morning showers are likely Thursday and breezy. Temperatures will be in the lower 50’s early, but fall through the day into the mid 40’s late afternoon. Chance for evening showers Thurday night, cloudy skies and much colder temperatures into Friday morning. Low in the lower 30’s.



COLD DAY FRIDAY WITH MIX CHANCE

Friday will be a chilly day in the Valley. Chance for light rain or snow mix. Cold into Friday night, low in the upper 20’s.



MAINLY DRY SATURDAY, ISOLATED RAIN SHOWERS FOR EASTER SUNDAY

Upper 40’s and mainly cloudy Saturday with a slight chance for a few sprinkles. Warmer Saturday night, low in the mid to upper 30’s. Cloudy with isolated showers Sunday for Easter, with a high in the low to mid 50’s. Upper 30’s Sunday night and a chance for isolated rain.



EARLY WEEK

High around 50° for Monday, with a chance for rain and mostly cloudy. Mid 30’s Monday night, and mostly cloudy. Cloudy on Tuesday with a high around 50°.