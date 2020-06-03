Pinpoint Alert: Severe storms possible this afternoon

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Warm this morning. Temperatures in the lower 70’s. Morning shower chance with cloudy skies. Slight storm chance. Into the afternoon, storms develop, and could reach severe thresholds Damaging wind is the primary threat. Hail is possible and heavy rain at times. There is a minimal chance for tornado development. High in the low to mid 80’s but slipping into the mid 70’s late afternoon.



COOLER TONIGHT

Early storms possible, with shower chance late night. Cooler, with a low in the lower 60’s.



ISOLATED STORMS THURSDAY

Partly sunny Thursday with an isolated shower or storm. High in the lower 80’s. Slight chance for a shower Thursday night, low in the low to mid 60’s.



AFTERNOON STORMS TO USHER IN COOLER AIR

Mostly cloudy skies Friday, with a chance for showers and storms into the afternoon. High in the mid 80’s. Scattered evening showers and storms Friday night. Low in the mid 60’s.



NICE WEEKEND

Early morning shower chance Saturday, with sunshine and clouds. High in the lower 80’s. Cooler and partly cloudy skies Saturday night, low in the lower 50’s. Mostly sunny and mid 70’s for Sunday. Partly cloudy Sunday night, with a low in the lower 50’s.



WARMING EARLY WEEK

Mostly sunny Monday with a high in the upper 70’s. Low to mid 50’s Monday night and partly cloudy.

Mostly sunny Tuesday, and a high in the lower 80’s. Lower 50’s and partly cloudy Tuesday night.

Low to mid 80’s Wednesday with isolated storms.