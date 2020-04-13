PINPOINT ALERT: HIGH WIND WARNING FOR MONDAY

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT:

HIGH WIND WARNING FOR TRUMBULL AND MERCER COUNTY FROM 6am until 8pm.

The rest of the Valley is under a WIND ADVISORY FOR THE SAME TIME FRAME.

Wind gusts start to pick up late morning. Into the afternoon the winds could gust near 50 mph. Isolated power outages are likely this afternoon and into early evening.

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Wet roads this morning. Temperatures are mild in the mid to upper 50’s. A complex storm system is moving through the Great Lakes today. Expect mainly morning showers, with a chance for thunderstorms. Temperatures heating up to the low 60’s this morning, and then falling sharply through the afternoon. Upper 40’s by 5pm. Rain is most likely this morning, with a chance for an isolated sprinkle or shower into the afternoon. Breaks for some sunshine as well.

WINDY EARLY TONIGHT, TURNING COLDER

Tonight, windy early, with 30+ mph gusts. Winds start to die down mid to late evening. Mostly cloudy and much colder tonight, with a low in the lower 30’s.



COOL PATTERN FOR THE WEEK

Partly sunny Tuesday with cooler temperatures in the mid 40’s. Mostly cloudy and chilly Tuesday night, low around 30°.

We start off with sunshine Wednesday, but increasing clouds and a few showers into the afternoon. High in the upper 40’s. Evening shower chance, mixing with snow showers. Mostly cloudy late and overnight. Low around 30°.

Isolated rain or rain/snow mix for Thursday and mostly cloudy. High in the mid 40’s. Mostly cloudy Thursday night, isolated rain, with snow mix possible late. Low in the lower 30’s.

Chance for a mix early Friday, with a few showers possible deeper into the day. High in the upper 40’s. Mostly cloudy Friday night, low in the lower 30’s.



WARMING INTO THE WEEKEND

Sunshine and clouds for Saturday, with increasing clouds and a late day shower chance. High in the lower 50’s. Shower chance Saturday night, low in the upper 30’s. Sunshine and clouds Sunday and warmer. High in the lower 60’s with a late day shower chance. Isolated shower Sunday night, low around 40°. Partly sunny Monday, low 60’s with a 30% chance for an isolated shower.