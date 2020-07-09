DANGEROUS HEAT TODAY
HEAT ADVISORY, from 11am to 9pm. Temperatures in the mid 90’s and heat index will be around the 100°+ mark. Dew points in the low to mid 70’s into the afternoon and evening.
Stay hydrated and limit direct sunlight exposure. Those with health concerns should stay in air conditioning and avoid the day all together.
Isolated storm chance late afternoon and early evening. Low around 70° tonight and muggy.
HOT FRIDAY, BETTER RISK FOR MUCH-NEEDED RAIN
Another hot and humid day, with a better chance for isolated storms into
the afternoon and early evening.
Chance for showers and thunderstorms Friday night, cloudy, with a low in the upper 60’s.
COOLER WITH UNSETTLED WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND AND MONDAY
Scattered showers and storms Saturday and cooler. High in the lower 80’s. Mid 60’s Saturday night with isolated showers.
Partly sunny Sunday with isolated storms at times. High in the lower 80’s.
Low to mid 60’s for Sunday night and mainly cloudy with an isolated shower chance.
Slight chance for an isolated shower or storm Monday, cool and less humid. High in the lower
80’s.
BEAUTIFUL TUESDAY BEFORE ANOTHER HOT STRETCH
Sunny and nice Tuesday, high in the mid 80’s. Mid 60’s Tuesday night.
Hazy and hot Wednesday, high in the lower 90’s. Upper 60’s and muggy Tuesday night, low in the upper 60’s.
Hot and humid with hazy sunshine Thursday, high back in the mid 90’s.
PINPOINT ALERT: DANGEROUS HEAT TODAY AND THIS EVENING
Watch: Warning signs for Heat Exhaustion and Heat Stroke
DANGEROUS HEAT TODAY