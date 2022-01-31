Pastry frosting, icing and glaze difference

(WYTV)- Take out your Merriam Webster and look up icing.

It’s a sweet flavored often creamy mixture used to coat baked goods … called also “frosting.” Look up the definition of frosting, you’ll see “icing.” But cooks will tell you the two sweet coatings are not identical.



Frosting is typically thicker and fluffier, thanks to its fat content. The fat can come from butter, from cream, or cream cheese so you’ll hear cooks refer to “buttercream frosting” and “cream cheese frosting” and not so much “buttercream icing” or “cream cheese icing.”



Because frosting is thicker, it should keep its shape, however you mold it, perfect for cakes and cupcakes.

Icing is usually more runny and less fluffy and while it does have fat, it has more sugar, usually powdered sugar combined with water.



What about glaze? That, too is a combination of sugar and liquid, so it’s closer to icing than frosting. Glazes may get stiffer when dry, but they don’t typically harden like an icing would.



They’re great for drizzling over pound cakes and doughnuts.