Partly sunny today, with heatwave coming Tuesday

Temperatures in the mid to upper 80's for much of the week

MONDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and cool this morning with temps in the mid to upper 50’s. Sunshine and clouds for Monday. Seasonal temperatures in the mid 70’s. Partly cloudy and cool tonight, low in the mid 50’s.

SUMMER RETURNS TUESDAY!

A push of Summer-like warmth moves in for Tuesday. Mostly sunny and much warmer, highs in the mid to upper 80’s! Warmer Tuesday night with a slight chance for a late night shower or storm. Low in the mid to upper 60’s.

MID-WEEK STORMS WITH HUMID CONDITIONS

Another steamy day for Wednesday, high in the mid to upper 80’s. Partly sunny and humid with a 40% chance for showers or storms, mainly in the afternoon. Mid to upper 60’s for Wednesday night with a slight shower or storm risk. Thursday party sunny with a 30% chance for an isolated shower or storm. High in the mid 80’s. An isolated storm possible early Thursday evening, low in the mid 60’s.

COLD FRONT COULD BRING STORMS FOR FOOTBALL

Mid 80’s on Friday with another risk of mainly afternoon storms developing. A cold front will be crossing the region Friday night. A good chance for storms for Friday night football. Low in the lower 60’s.

COOLER, DRY WEEKEND

Partly sunny and cooler for Saturday, high in the upper 70’s. Cool Saturday night, in the upper 50’s and partly cloudy. Mostly sunny Sunday, high around 80