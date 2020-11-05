THURSDAY OUTOOK
Early sunshine and temperatures in the lower 40’s. Sunshine and clouds for today, with a high in the mid 60’s.
MILD TONIGHT
Clouds clearing tonight, with a low in the mid 40’s.
SUNNY WEEKEND
Sunshine for Friday. High in the upper 60’s.
Low in the low to mid 40’s and partly cloudy Friday night.
Sunny and 70° for Saturday. Mid 40’s and partly cloudy skies Saturday night.
Sunday lower 70’s and continued sunny.
RECORD BREAKING WARMTH EARLY WEEK
High in the low to mid 70’s and mostly sunny Monday. Record high 72°.
Low to mid 50’s and partly cloudy skies Monday night.
High in the low to mid 70’s Tuesday. Record high of 68° will easily fall if the forecast holds. Continued sunshine. Lower 50’s and a shower chance Tuesday night.
SHOWER CHANCE WITH COOLER WEATHER COMING IN
Isolated showers Wednesday night, with a high in the mid to upper 60’s.
Chilly Wednesday night, with a low in the mid to upper 30’s.
Partly sunny Thursday, more seasonal high in the mid 50’s.
Partly sunny & mild Thursday
Sunny and warm weekend ahead!
