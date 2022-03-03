(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Puddles on roads with some icy spots possible this morning. Cloudy this morning and temperatures in the lower 20’s. Colder today, high in the lower 30’s and partly sunny.

Cloudy tonight, clearing overnight. Cold, in the middle teens.



WARMER FRIDAY AND DRY

Sunny with increasing clouds Friday, high around 40°.

Upper 20’s for a warmer night Friday night and mostly cloudy.



TRENDING WARMER SATURDAY, WET AND WARM SUNDAY

Upper 50’s for Saturday and mostly cloudy.

Chance for a shower Saturday night, mainly cloudy. Upper 40’s.

Mid 60’s with rain showers likely Sunday.

Low around 50° into Monday morning with showers continuing Sunday night.





COOLING MONDAY AND INTO TUESDAY

Lower 50’s Monday with rain likely, mixing with wet snow into late day and evening as temperatures fall.

Chance for snow showers Monday night, colder, low in the upper 20’s.

Chance for isolated snow showers Tuesday, high in the upper 30’s.

Mid 20’s and partly cloudy Tuesday night.



SEASONAL MID WEEK WITH RAIN/SNOW MIX CHANCE THURSDAY

Mid 40’s and partly sunny Wednesday.

Partly cloudy and low in the mid to upper 20’s Wednesday night.

Lower 40’s Thursday with a chance for a rain/snow mix.