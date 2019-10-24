Partly sunny and warmer Thursday

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and cool this morning. We’re in the low to mid 40’s. A push of warmer air into the region today, with a high around 64°. Increasing clouds for today, mostly sunny turns to partly sunny in the afternoon as a cold front inches closer to the Valley. With very dry air in place, we’ll only see some clouds and a cool down with the front moving through tonight. Low in the mid 40’s and mostly cloudy tonight.

MAINLY DRY FRIDAY

Cooler tomorrow, with mostly cloudy skies. High in the upper 50’s. Slim chance for a light shower or sprinkles into the afternoon and early evening. Chilly and partly cloudy for Friday night. Low in the lower 40’s.

RAIN DEVELOPS LATE DAY SATURDAY

Mid 50’s for Saturday. Partly sunny in the morning with rain showers developing late day and into the evening especially. Upper 40’s and rain likely Saturday into Sunday morning. Rain and a possible thunderstorm for Sunday morning and early afternoon. Rain risk drops to isolated into the late afternoon Sunday. High around 60°. Upper 40’s Sunday night into Monday with a slight chance for a shower.

COOLING TREND NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny Monday, with a high in the upper 50’s. A cooling trend for the week ahead. Upper 30’s and partly cloudy into Tuesday morning. High Tuesday in the mid 50’s with a chance for an occcasional shower. Upper 30’s into Wednesday morning. Scattered rain likely Wednesday, with a high in the upper 40’s. Cold enough to support a rain or snow mix into Thursday morning. Low in the lower 30’s. Mid 40’s on Halloween day, with a chance for a few isolated showers.