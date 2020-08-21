Partly sunny and warmer Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Friday will be partly sunny and warmer, with a high in the mid to upper 80’s.
Chance for an isolated shower or storm Friday night. Low in the mid 60’s.
TURNING HUMID WITH WARM WEATHER SATURDAY
Warm and humid Saturday. Partly sunny with an isolated shower
or storm possible. Isolated storm chance Saturday night, with a low in the mid 60’s.
ISOLATED STORMS FOR SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Warm and humid with a high in the mid 80’s on Sunday. Chance for
isolated showers or storms.
Storm chance Sunday night, with a low in the mid 60’s.
Partly sunny Monday with spotty showers or storms. High in the low to mid 80’s.
Partly cloudy and a low in the mid 60’s Monday night.
NICE TUESDAY
Tuesday high in the mid 80’s and partly sunny. Slight chance for a passing shower.
Lower 60’s into Wednesday morning.
WARMING UP WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
Sunshine and clouds Wednesday, with a high in the mid to upper 80’s.
Warm and partly sunny Thursday, with isolated storms. High in the mid to upper 80’s.
COOLER FRIDAY
Isolated storms possible Monday as cooler air moves in. High in the lower 80’s.
