Partly sunny and cool Monday

MONDAY OUTLOOK
Partly sunny Monday. High today around 80°. Mostly clear and a comfortable low in the upper 50’s.
NICE TUESDAY BEFORE THE HEAT BUILDS
Sunny and warmer for Tuesday. High in the low to mid 80’s. Lower 60’s and a bit more humid for Tuesday night.
WARMING INTO THE UPPER 80’s WEDNESDAY
Sunny and warmer Wednesday. High in the upper 80’s.
Upper 60’s for Wednesday night and muggy. Slight chance for an isolated storm overnight.
ISOLATED STORMS FOR THE END OF THE WEEK
Upper 80’s and with isolated storms Thursday. Mid to upper 60’s and an early evening isolated storm.
Warm and humid for Friday, high in the upper 80’s with
an isolated storm chance into the afternoon.
WARM WEEKEND WITH ISOLATED STORMS
Temperatures in the lower 90’s for the weekend. Isolated afternoon storms are possible each day,
mainly into the afternoon with the heat building. Upper 60’s for the weekend overnight low temperatures. Isolated early evening storm chance.
Lower 90’s Monday with an isolated storm with partly sunny skies.
