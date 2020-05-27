Partly sunny and a bit cooler Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and mild this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. Sunshine and clouds today. High in the mid 80’s.

Increasing clouds tonight, with showers developing closer to Daybreak. Low in the mid 60’s.



DAMP WEATHER THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow, mainly in the morning. High in the low to mid 80’s.

Isolated showers or thunderstorms for Thursday night, low in the mid 60’s.

Showers likely Friday, with a thunderstorm chance. High in the upper 70’s. Isolated showers and storms Friday night. Cooler, with a low in the mid to upper 50’s.



SUNSHINE BUT COOLER WEATHER FOR THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny and a high in the lower 70’s. Cool and partly cloudy and a low in the mid to upper 40’s. Sunday will be nice, with a cool high in the mid 60’s. Chilly into Monday morning, with partly cloudy skies. Low in the lower 40’s.



WARMING UP TO SEASONAL TEMPS BY TUESDAY

Partly to mostly sunny Monday, high in the mid 60’s. Another chilly night into Tuesday, with a low in the lower 40’s and partly cloudy.

Partly sunny Tuesday with a slight shower chance. High in the lower 70’s. Warmer into Tuesday night, with a low in the mid 50’s. Chance for an isolated shower.

Warmer Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and a chance for isolated showers. High in the mid 70’s.