Overnight Weather Update

The threat for Severe Weather is over for now....

The risk for severe storms has exited the region. We cannot rule a stray shower overnight, but the threat for any strong storms has greatly diminished. Overnight temperatures will be muggy and mild and only drop into the upper 60s. There will be some patchy dense fog as well, due to the rainfall from earlier tonight.

Another chance for showers and storms on Wednesday, but our threat for severe weather will be minimal. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower 80s and it will remain rather humid.

Morning clouds and a stray shower possible on Thursday, before clearing skies in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.

Plenty of sunshine but seasonably cooler temperatures are forecast for Friday and Saturday with highs both days only in the 70s with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

This August cool down will be brief as temperatures will be slowly warming back up to the lower 80s for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.