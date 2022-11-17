(WYTV)- Why do we say zip your lips?

You know it means keep quiet, shut up, zip it, but we didn’t always say it exactly that way.

It first appeared as an expression in English in 1868 as ‘button your lips’ because at that time we used buttons to fasten our clothing.

It meant fasten your lips, stop talking, button up. The modern zipper was invented in 1913 and by 1943, the expression zip your lip, short for zipper your lips had replaced button your lip, for the most part.

Do you know the ropes? He’s learned the ropes.

Do you know how to do a certain job or task? The origin is nautical, maybe. In the days of sailing ships, new recruits had to learn how to tie knots and manipulate the ropes that moved the sails that caught the wind.

But it may also have come from the theater: someone working behind the scenes had to learn the ropes to move the scenery and curtains.

And that’s the best thing since sliced bread. When the bread slicing machine came out in the 1920s, it was considered “the greatest step forward in the baking industry.”

The phrase was born and we began to use it to hype something new and innovative, and we still do.