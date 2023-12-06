(WYTV)- Merry Christmas, and it’s only Merry Christmas.

Never Happy Christmas as in Happy New Year, at least in this country. How did that come about?

The word merry came to English from German and meant pleasing. But that definition expanded over the years to include festive and joyous. The first reference we can find to a Merry Christmas was 1534, a bishop wrote to King Henry the 8th.

Then happy showed up meaning good fortune and we started wishing people Happy New Year in the 16th century and then Happy Christmas in the 17th century. By the Victorian era, that’s the 19th century, merry pulled ahead of happy, thanks in part to Charles Dickens having his characters say Merry Christmas 20 times in his 1843 story, A Christmas Carol.

The first commercial Christmas card appeared that same year with Merry Christmas on the front.

And we started hearing those words together in holiday carols: “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

As one early stanza went, “I wish you a merry Christmas / And a happy new year / A pocket full of money / And a cellar full of beer.” Later in in America, we had Judy Garland singing “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”

We did at one time say Merry Thanksgiving and merry birthday even into the 20th century.

In England, it’s still mostly Happy Christmas..they think Merry Christmas is a crude Americanism…despite Dickens.

Happy means you’re one of the uppercrust, merry means you belong in the rowdy lower classes.