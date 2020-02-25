Off and on rain Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Wet roads, with temperatures in upper 30’s. Continued mild Tuesday, with rain showers likely at times. Rain looks to be light, with a quarter inch possible. High in the upper 40’s. Chance for rain Tuesday night, a mild night, with lows in the lower 40’s.



TURNING COLDER LATE WEDNESDAY AND WINDY

Cloudy skies in the morning, with rain likely late morning and a soggy afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times. Ponding is possible with up to an inch of rain in spots. Early day high in the mid 40’s with falling temperatures into the afternoon. Winds Wednesday afternoon and evening could reach 30 to 35mph.

Rain mixes with snow late day and into the evening. Rain mixing and changing to all snow late Wednesday night. Colder, with a low in the mid 20’s. A dusting to an inch possible into Thursday morning.



LAKE EFFECT SNOW AND COLD FOR THURSDAY – SATURDAY

Snow showers likely Thursday. Much colder Thursday, with a high only around 30°.



POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT ACCUMULATION IN SNOW BELT AND NORTHERN COUNTIES

Lake effect snow showers likely Thursday night. Low around 20°. Where these bands set up we could have snow squalls and low visibility. Accumulation will be dependent on the location of the snow bands. Chance for lake effect snow showers on Friday, high in the upper 20’s. Chance for snow showers Friday night, low in the upper teens.



WARMER AIR BRINGS SNOW SATURDAY

Snow likely Saturday, high in the upper 20’s. Mostly cloudy Saturday night, low in the upper teens. Partly sunny on Sunday, with a slight chance for flurries. High in the lower 30’s. A little warmer Monday, high in the lower 40’s. Partly sunny. Mild Monday night, low in the upper 30’s with a chance for a few showers. Chance for rain showers Tuesday, high in the lower 50’s.