Off and on rain, isolated storms Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Off and on rain today. Morning temperatures in the upper 60’s and muggy. Isolated storms also possible, mainly into the afternoon. A few of the storms could reach the severe category, with strong straight-line winds possible. High in the upper 70’s and humid. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. A slight chance of showers early Tuesday night. Mostly cloudy, with a low in the low to mid 60’s.

CONTINUED HUMID WEDNESDAY

A stray shower or sprinkle chance for Wednesday, with a 20% risk and otherwise partly sunny skies. High in the lower 80’s.

Partly cloudy Wednesday night, with a low in the lower 60’s.

STORMS POSSIBLE THURSDAY

Partly sunny with a few showers or storms for Thursday, a 40% chance. High in the lower 80’s.

NICE WEATHER FOR THE FIRST HALF OF THE WEEKEND

Partly sunny on Friday, high around 80. Lower 60’s into Saturday morning. Mostly sunny and warming Saturday. High in the low to mid 80’s. Mid 60’s and humid Saturday night. Isolated afternoon storms on Sunday, mainly in the afternoon. A 40% chance for showers. High in the mid 80’s. Lower 60’s into Monday morning.

WARM AND HUMID NEXT WEEK

Partly sunny, warm and humid Monday. High in the mid 80’s. Lower 60’s into Tuesday morning. Partly sunny and a high in the mid 80’s for Tuesday. A slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm into the afternoon.