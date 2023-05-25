(WYTV)- The puck drops at 7:05, first pitch at 1:05 this afternoon, kick off at 8:15 tonight.

Wait, why doesn’t professional sports start at the top of the hour…why do they add in extra minutes?

Let’s look at baseball, for example Games start at odd times because of pre-game festivities and television. What happens before the game?

You play the national anthem…two if you’re playing in Canada…the ceremonial first pitch…maybe some players need an introduction or the team might want to honor some fan.

You want to get all these in before the first pitch. Plus a start time of, say 7:08 allows a television broadcast to begin at 7:00 with a quick game introduction…then the station can go to a full commercial break before the first pitch.

Remember: viewership at the beginning of a game is larger than at almost any other point in a game, so a lot of people may see that commercial break, TV can sell that time for a lot. There’s one other reason for a weird time to start an evening game: the after-work crowd.

You tell yourself the game starts at 7 p.m., so you hurry to get to the stadium then, and if you miss by a few minutes getting to your seat, fine, the game hasn’t started yet.

The National Football League sometimes staggers its Sunday afternoon games to start at the top of the hour, 15 minutes past the hour, and 30 minutes past the hour so viewers might catch the end of more than just one game.