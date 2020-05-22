Nugget of Knowledge: Words to make you sound smart!

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

HOW TO SOUND FANCY AND SMART (use these words).

DIATRIBE, meaning a nasty (and usually lengthy) tirade,

Some of us are prone diatribes when we’re upset.

VITRIOLIC, another way to say mean.

The word vitriol originally meant “sulfates.”

It evolved over time, keeping the keeping the idea of corrosive and destructive.

PUSILLANIMOUS, afraid or timid.

The Wizard of Oz uses this, telling the Scarecrow that “every pusillanimous creature that crawls on Earth or slinks through slimy seas has a brain!”

BLOVIATE, to speak or write in a showy way.

We’re doing that right now, filling nugget with fancy words to make ourselves sound smarter.

APLOMB, total composure and self-assurance.

If you lack aplomb, try sprinkling the word in your conversation.

PERVICACIOUS, stubborn.

This term comes from the Latin word for “to prevail.”

OBFUSCATE, make obscure or unclear.

FASTIDIOUS, demanding,very particular.

You’re very concerned about accuracy and detail….you’re not a picky eater, you’re a fastidious eater.

SYCOPHANT, a flatterer….the first to jump up with praise for the boss as soon as she walks in the room.