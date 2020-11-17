Why cats love climbing into boxes, and other interesting facts

Big cats also like to hide in a spot where nothing can sneak upon them

(WYTV) – Why do cats climb into boxes?

They do it to feel safe, and it’s not just your domestic cat. Big cats also like to hide in a spot where nothing can sneak upon them.

Even in an animal sanctuary, tigers and other cats will hop into any box big enough to hold them, just like the kitty living at your house does.

Why are school buses yellow?

It’s an official color called “national school bus glossy yellow,” and it’s standard across the country.

A traffic conference in 1939, with all 48 states settled on the color.

Yellow is very visible to the human eye, even in early morning or late-evening light, and black lettering on a yellow background is easy to read.

But it took until 1974 for all the school buses in the country to meet that standard.

Why are there so many pasta shapes?

In a 2010 book called The Geometry of Pasta, Caz Hildebrand and Jacob Kenedy found more than 1,200 names of pasta shapes.

Different shapes work better in different recipes. For example, scoop-shaped noodles go best with lumpy sauces where they can catch chunks, twisted pasta holds thin sauces, and long, spaghetti-like noodles go best with cream- or oil-based sauces.

Why do police officers touch the taillight on your car when they stop you?

They’ve done this for decades. Officers have put their fingers on a car’s taillight as they walk up to the driver-side window to leave their fingerprints.