Nugget of Knowledge: Vinyl or digital?

(WYTV) – Are you a vinyl person or a streaming person?

Vinyl fans will argue that from the recording and pressing to playback, that it more closely reproduces what the artist originally played in the studio.

Digital music works differently.

Some signal, some information is lost going to digital so the groovy way is the only true format that captures everything.

The wear and tear of vinyl that will degrade the playback quality over time, and you have a physical limitation.

A long album will require more grooves, which means skinnier grooves. That produces a quieter sound when you may not want it and more noise as the needle moves through them.

And an album may sound worse at the end than at the beginning.

The needle is going 33 revolutions per minute at the start and at the end, but the circumference is smaller, so more information has to be packed into each groove.

And today, many modern vinyl records are actually cut from digital masters anyway, so they are no longer a pure analog signal at all.

Vinyl has its own, distinctive sound, the crackle, pop and distortion that people love.

Better or just different?