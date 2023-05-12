(WYTV) — Watch any movie about pirates and you’ll most likely see the main character wearing gold hoop earrings.

The gold ring is just as much a part of pirate tradition as the eye patch and the peg leg, but gold earrings were very common among pirates a long time ago.

Centuries ago, pirates believed gold jewelry cured several sicknesses that appeared when you spent a long time at sea: scurvy, for example, and seasickness.

Some even said the gold magically kept pirates from falling overboard and drowning.

Many felt the same way about gold — in the Middle Ages, gold itself was a magical cure.

Swallowing tiny bits of gold could cure leprosy and heart disease. Some doctors had their patients drink liquid gold to slow down the aging process.

None of that was true, of course.

By the early 18th century, no one was using gold for any medical reason.

But keep the gold earrings: if a sailor died at sea, the gold his friends snatched from his ear, providing they were honest, could pay for the funeral.

Pirates often engraved the name of their hometowns on their gold earnings so their bodies could be sent home.