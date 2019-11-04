Nugget of Knowledge: The General Lee car

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – Remember the General Lee from the Dukes of Hazard?

There was more than one, plenty more than one.

The General Lee was a 1969 Dodge Charger, but some of the cars were doctored 1968 models.

Over seven TV seasons, the General Lee went airborne more than 150 times and rarely survived a jump.

Warner Brothers totaled an average of two cars per episode. By the time filming ended, some 300 had starred as the General Lee.

The TV producers kept trying to salvage them, piece them together for another show. Those they couldn’t, up to 200 or so, went to car crushers.

The Dukes’ ended in 1986 and Warner Brothers abandoned 18 General Lees on the set but later sold 17 to private owners.

In 2001, two collectors found a General Lee in a Georgia junkyard. It turned out to be the original, from the first episode.

The restored car sold for $110,000.

The Dukes’ car was originally going to be named “Traveller,” after General Lee’s horse, but the producers worried that no one would understand.

The General’s trunk was filled with sand or concrete to keep it from tipping on its nose when airborne because a normal Dodge Charger is front heavy.

The car received an average of 35,000 fan mail letters per month.