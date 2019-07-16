Nugget of Knowledge: Stuff we left on the Moon

(WYTV) – It’s a well-known fact that the U.S. went to the moon in 1969 but what did we take there?
Here’s a list of items:
- Six American flags were left by Apollos 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17.
- Two golf balls were hit by astronaut Alan Shepard. He hit them with an eight iron club head he attached to a pole. That pole was also used to collect moon dust samples.
- Cameras.
- Backpacks.
- A falcon feather that was used in an experiment to see if it would fall faster than a hammer.
- The hammer mentioned in the experiment.
- Boots.
- Space food packages.
- Three lunar rovers from Apollos 15, 16 and 17.
- Electric cars built by General Motors.
- Two mirrors that NASA uses to calculate the distance to the moon with laser beams.
- An aluminum sculpture of fallen astronauts.
- A small disk that contains greetings from 73 countries.
- A medal honoring the first cosmonauts.
- Several bags of human waste.
- Wet wipes.
- The crew of Apollo 15 took along $2 bills and $20 bills within their personal kits.
- A package of bills was flown to the lunar surface. This was left there by mistake, leaving a number of extremely rare $2 and $20 bills that have spent the last 40 plus years on the lunar surface.