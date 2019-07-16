Nugget of Knowledge: Stuff we left on the Moon

(WYTV) – It’s a well-known fact that the U.S. went to the moon in 1969 but what did we take there?

Here’s a list of items:

  • Six American flags were left by Apollos 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 and 17.
  • Two golf balls were hit by astronaut Alan Shepard. He hit them with an eight iron club head he attached to a pole. That pole was also used to collect moon dust samples.
  • Cameras.
  • Backpacks.
  • A falcon feather that was used in an experiment to see if it would fall faster than a hammer.
  • The hammer mentioned in the experiment.
  • Boots.
  • Space food packages.
  • Three lunar rovers from Apollos 15, 16 and 17.
  • Electric cars built by General Motors.
  • Two mirrors that NASA uses to calculate the distance to the moon with laser beams.
  • An aluminum sculpture of fallen astronauts.
  • A small disk that contains greetings from 73 countries.
  • A medal honoring the first cosmonauts.
  • Several bags of human waste.
  • Wet wipes.
  • The crew of Apollo 15 took along $2 bills and $20 bills within their personal kits.
  • A package of bills was flown to the lunar surface. This was left there by mistake, leaving a number of extremely rare $2 and $20 bills that have spent the last 40 plus years on the lunar surface.

