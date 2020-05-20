Nugget of Knowledge: Stonehenge sunrise & Summer

The druids built Stonehenge in England between 3,500 and 5,000 years ago.

The foundation that cares for the site, the English Heritage organization, is not opening it up because of the coronavirus but you can watch an event online that historians say Stonehenge was built to display: the summer solstice on June 20th.

Thousands of people come to see the sun rise on the longest day of the year, pagans and druids among them, watch it rise and shine through the stones.

This year, English Heritage plans to livestream the solstice at Stonehenge on social media.

To watch the special sunrise live from home, you have to go to English Heritage’s Facebook page the morning of June 20th.

Summer begins late in the afternoon on Saturday, June 20th our time so the first sunrise of summer comes on Sunday morning, June 21st.

The sun rises at Stonehenge at approximately 4:52 a.m. local time, that would be just before one am eastern daylight time.

The Earth is actually farthest from the Sun around the time the Northern Hemisphere has its summer solstice.

The warmth of summer comes from the tilt of the Earth’s axis, and not from how close it is to the Sun at any given time.