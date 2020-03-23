Nugget of Knowledge: States named after people

11 states were named after people.
Delaware is named after the Delaware River and Delaware Bay, which were named after Sir Thomas West, 3rd Baron De La Warr.
Georgia is one of the original 13 colonies and was named after King George II, the monarch who had granted its colonial charter.
Louisiana....when French explorer René-Robert Cavelier claimed the territory in 1682, he named it in honor of Louis XIV, King of France.
Maryland was named for Queen Henrietta Maria, the wife of King Charles I, who gave the colony its charter.
But Maryland's founder, Lord Baltimore, wanted the colony to be a haven for Catholics so some scholars believe he named it after the mother of Jesus.
Both the state of New York and New York City were named for James Stuart, the Duke of York and future King James II of England.
King Charles I granted a charter to Sir Robert Heath to start a colony in what is now North and South Carolina.
Sir Robert named the land in honor of King Charles.
Carolina comes from Carolus, the Latin form of Charles.
In 1681 King Charles II gave a large chuck of American land to William Penn, to repay a debt the King owed to William's father....the King named it Pennsylvania, Latin for 'Penn's Woods.'
Virginia and West Virginia were named for Queen Elizabeth I of England known as the Virgin Queen.
And Washington: the state was part of what was then called Washington Territory in the 1880's...it actually covered today's Idaho and parts of Montana and Wyoming...named, of course, for our first president.