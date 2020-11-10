Summer-like day for Tuesday

TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Clear and mild this morning. Temperatures in the low to mid 50’s. Sunshine with some clouds into the afternoon. High in the mid 70’s for another record-breaker!



RAIN COMING IN CLOSE TO DAYBREAK WEDNESDAY

Cloudy tonight with showers and a slight thunderstorm chance. Mainly this comes in after 2am. Low in the upper 50’s.



COOLER BUT STILL MILD FOR NOVEMBER TOMORROW

Showers likely early Wednesday, with skies becoming partly sunny into the mid afternoon.

Cooler, but still mild, high in the mid 60’s.

Colder Wednesday night, with a low in the upper 30’s.



SUNNY AND SEASONAL THURSDAY AND FRIDAY

Clouds clearing overnight.

Seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 50’s and mostly sunny skies Thursday.

Low in the mid to upper 30’s and partly cloudy.

Sunshine and clouds Friday, high in the low to mid 50’s.



COOLER INTO FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY

Another punch of colder air into Friday night and into Saturday. Low in the low to mid 30’s

Friday night. Mostly cloudy and upper 40’s for Saturday.

Warmer into Saturday night and cloudy. Low in the low to mid 40’s and a slight shower chance.



WARM WITH SHOWER CHANCE SUNDAY

Warmer Sunday, with isolated showers. High in the lower 60’s.

Low around 40° with a chance for isolated showers.



DROPPING TEMPERATURES INTO THE WEEK

Cooler for Monday, with a few isolated showers. High in the mid 50’s.

Low to mid 30’s and a chance for an isolated shower or flurry into Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Chilly next Tuesday, with a slight shower chance. High in the lower 40’s.