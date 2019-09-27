Nugget of Knowledge: Orange color and fruit

(WYTV) – Which came first — the color orange or the fruit?

It’s a story of which came first — the chicken or the egg.

Experts believe that neither actually came first, but the word orange came from the tree that the fruit grows on.

The word can be traced back all the way back to Sanskrit. As time passed, the word became more developed and described the actual fruit on the tree, not just the tree itself.

It wouldn’t be until 1512 that the color orange would become normal in language to describe a color.

So believe it or not, the color derived from the fruit.