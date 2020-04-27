Nugget of Knowledge: O’clock and ‘slush fund’ explained

(WYTV) – Why do we say, o’clock? In the middles ages, people said “of the clock” when asked the time. It’s “six of the clock.”

Then in the 17th and 18th centuries, the phrase was shortened to “of clock.”

Finally, in the early 18th century, the term settled down to “o’clock.” Just as we say Jack-o’-Lantern from Jack of the lantern.

What’s the slush in slush funds?

The term goes back to the early 1800s, and if you worked on board a sailing ship, a good part of your diet at sea was fried salt pork.

They stored it in barrels and at the end of a voyage, you had grease at the bottom of the pork barrel, called “slush.”

In order to make a little extra cash, the sailors would sell the slush to candle and soap makers. They came to call it their extra money their slush fund.

After the Civil War, the term “slush fund” morphed into a term Congress used to mean money set aside outside the operating budget, sometimes for corrupt purposes.

And you’ve heard the term “pork barrel.” It most likely came from the same barrel, full of pork, with slush on the bottom.