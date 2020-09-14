Nugget of Knowledge: Noble Peace Prize

(WYTV) – President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021 for bringing about full normal relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates…a major step toward a more peaceful Middle East….the kingdom of Bahrain is joining the deal as well with a big ceremony in Washington tomorrow.

How do you win a Nobel Prize?

First, someone has to nominate you and the nominations can only come from certain people: government officials, the Norwegian Nobel Committee, its current or former members and actual winners of the Nobel Peace Prize.

As long as you fall into one of those categories, you can nominate anyone you feel deserves the Peace Prize..but you cannot nominate yourself.

You fill out an online form with your basic personal information and wait for an e-mail from Norway on how to submit your nomination.

If you want your candidate to be considered for the prize the same year you enter him or her, you have to complete this process by midnight on January 31st, otherwise, your candidate goes into the next year’s nomination pool.

So President Donald Trump is in the pool for the 2021 Nobel Peace prize with the winner to be announced in October, 2021. A member of the Norwegian parliament put the president’s name in the hopper.

There are 318 candidates for the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020, 211 are individuals and 107 are organizations.

We’ll learn the winner on Friday, October 9th. And a postscript: President Barack Obama won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009, the year he took office.

Now the Nobel secretary at the time regrets it. Geir Lundestad told the Associated Press in 2015 that his committee gave president Obama the prize not for anything specific he had done for peace…he hadn’t…but in hopes his presidency would lead to more world peace. Lundestad said it never had that effect.