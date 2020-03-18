Nugget of Knowledge: Lifespan of certain viruses

The latest information on the coronavirus comes from the National Institutes of Health

(WYTV) – How long can a virus live outside a host, say on a surface or in the air?

The rhinovirus that gives you the common cold will survive for less than an hour on surfaces and in the air.

The norovirus, which can cause vomiting and diarrhea, can survive for weeks but only on surfaces, not in the air.

That’s very long so the norovirus can spread through infected people and through contaminated foods and surfaces. That’s why it can take over a cruise ship within a week.

What about the coronavirus we call COVID-19?

We’re still researching that. The latest information comes from the National Institutes of Health.

It can survive up to three days on stainless steel and plastic surfaces but just one day on cardboard and four hours on copper.

The coronavirus can live in the air for several hours.

The temperature, the humidity and whether the surface is smooth or porous can all affect how long the virus survives.

In general, viruses survive longest at lower temperatures, but the coronavirus can spread in hot and humid climates.

If you touch a surface that is contaminated with a virus, any virus, does that mean you will get it?

Not necessarily, but if you don’t wash your hands and then touch your mouth, nose or eyes, you could get it.

Surface contamination isn’t really the most likely way to get coronavirus, you’re going to pick it up from the air.

Don’t worry too much about handling money or mail.