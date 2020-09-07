Nugget of Knowledge: Halloween candy

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – The most popular Halloween candy in America is Skittles.

This comes to us from candystore.com: we will buy 3.3 million pounds of Skittles every Halloween.

Reese’s peanut butter cups are a close second with three million pounds.

Ohio’s favorite candy: M&M’s and Pennsylvania’s favorite, the Hershey mini bar.

We will spend more than two and a half billion dollars on candy this year…but we spend more on costumes and decorations.

American kids will eat up to 7,000 calories in candy that’s about 13 Big Macs.

The candy maker Mars started distributing mini candy bars in 1961, and coined the phrase “fun size” in 1968.

The first fun size candies were Snickers and Milky Way.

Then the Curtiss Candy Company began making small Baby Ruth and Butterfinger bars. Mars sued and lost. Now every candy company can make fun sized whatever.

The government put Tootsie Rolls in soldiers field rations during World War II to give our troops quick energy.

In 1950, American soldiers in Korea one time called for Tootsie Rolls, actually a code name for mortar shells. When they opened box airdropped to them, they discovered real Tootsie Rolls.

Our soldiers could use Tootsie Rolls to patch holes in their trucks and equipment.

You can freeze leftover chocolate. It’ll stay good for six to eight months past its expiration date if you keep it in the freezer.

Finally these Halloween candies are no longer around: Chicken Dinner Candy Bar, Hershey’s S’mores, Cookies-n-Cream Twix, Astro Pops, Nestle Wonder Balls and almond and dark chocolate M&Ms.