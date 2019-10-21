Nugget of Knowledge: Grease facts

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – HBO says it’s coming out with Grease: Rydell High, a musical series inspired by the film.

Let’s take a look back at the film.

The 1978 movie starred John Travolta as Danny Zuko and Olivia Newton-John as sweet Sandy Olsson, two teenagers whose summer romance blossoms into high school love.

Henry Winkler turned down the role of Danny Zuko. He said he was “already doing it” as the Fonz.

Marie Osmond and Susan Dey said no to playing Sandy.

Most of the main actors were far too old to be in high school.

Stockard Channing, playing Rizzo, was 34 when the film was released. Newton-John was 29 years old

Jeff Conaway, who played Kenickie, was 27 years old. Travolta was only 24 years old.

Jamie Donnelly, who played Jan, was 30 during filming, and had to dye her hair from her premature grey to black.

Her hair grew back so quickly that her roots had to be colored in with a black crayon every day.

The title song was written by Barry Gibb and Peter Frampton played guitar.

“Greased Lightnin'” was supposed to be sung by Jeff Conaway, Kenickie, not John Travolta.

Conaway sang it on stage, but Travolta demanded he sing it in the movie.

Olivia Newton-John was sewn into those spandex pants for the carnival finale

In “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee,” Rizzo sings “Elvis, Elvis, let me be, keep that pelvis far from me,” while looking at a picture of The King.

That scene was shot on August 16, 1977, the day Presley died. Presley was offered the role of Teen Angel, but turned it down.