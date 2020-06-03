Nugget of Knowledge: Father’s Day history

(WYTV) – Where did Father’s day come from?

The history of Father’s Day goes back to 1908 when a church in West Virginia held a service to honor some coal miners who had died in a mine explosion.

This was the country’s first event to strictly honor fathers, but it was just a one-and-done thing.

In 1909, a woman named Sonora Dodd started her campaign to make Father’s Day a national holiday.

Sonora was one of six, raised by her single father and thought fathers should be honored the same way as mothers.

She petitioned the government in her home state of Washington, and the state celebrated its first Father’s Day on June 19, 1910.

Over the years, the celebration of Father’s Day spread from state to state, and after a long time was finally made a holiday in 1972 by President Richard Nixon.

History.com says that in the 1920s and 1930s, some people started a national movement to get rid of both Mother’s and Father’s Day and replace them with one “Parent’s Day.” It never caught on.