Nugget of Knowledge: Do scarecrows scare crows?

(WYTV) – Do scarecrows really scare crows?

Many farmers still use scarecrows in their cornfields, and gardens to scare away crows.

The “make-believe man” might keep the large black birds away for a while, but crows are intelligent, not easily frightened and soon return to the fields. They’ll even perch on the arms and head of the scarecrow.

One legend says a scarecrow began as a symbol of the cross, a powerful charm against evil spirits.

But scarecrows are ancient. The old-time Egyptians, Greeks and Romans used them.

In this country, immigrant German farmers made human-looking scarecrows called “bootzamon,” which later changed to bogeyman, a figure dressed in old clothes with a large red handkerchief around his necks.

Some scientists today claim that it’s not the scarecrow, but the scent of people clinging to the clothes that keeps the birds away at first.

But after the rain and the wind carry away these scents, the “scare” out of the scarecrow.

What to do?

If you can, put realistic facial features and brightly-colored clothes on your scarecrow and move it around every few days.

As for crows being intelligent, you can train them as house pets and even teach them to speak, much the same way as parrots.