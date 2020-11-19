Cremation and its rise in popularity

Around the middle of the 20th century, cremation was becoming an option as funeral homes began to build crematories

(WYTV) – Do you have any plans for your death? Will you be cremated or buried?

What happens after we die is getting interesting. It used to be that just about everyone in this country was buried after death. You rested in a casket, six feet down.

Then around the middle of the 20th century, cremation was becoming an option as funeral homes began to build crematories.

Now, nearly half of Americans are being cremated. That means a lot of ashes are sitting in a lot of closets or in little gray bags on mantels.

What’s left after the cremation is called the cremains. Today, however, you can contact companies such as Eternal Ware and Chronicle Cremation Designs to turn human ash into pottery.

Your mom becomes your coffee mug or they’ll put the ashes in a pendant and you can carry the cremains of your favorite person or pet around your neck.

You can even put the ashes into fireworks and set them off in the backyard. There’s no health hazard because the ashes are not toxic. They’ve been burned in a hot oven and are harmless.