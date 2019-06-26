Nugget of Knowledge: Common phrases from around the world

Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – The following are common phrases around the world:

“To have a wide face” is Japanese, meaning to have many friends, to know and be known by many people.

“To give someone pumpkins” is a common Spanish phrase, which means to reject a lover, or give someone the cold shoulder.

The Spanish once used pumpkins as a flotation device when teaching someone how to swim. Once they learned, they could give away their pumpkins and swim away free.

“In the mouth of a wolf” is an Italian phrase meaning, good luck but in a reverse kind of way. It’s like telling an actor to “break a leg.”

“Not my circus, not my monkeys” is Polish, meaning, “It’s not my problem, I don’t care.”

What do the following phrases have in common?

“The blind leading the blind.”

“A drop in the bucket.”

“Sign of the times.”

“How the mighty have fallen.”

“Can a leopard change his spots?”

“The powers that be.”

“Nothing but skin and bones.”

“The writing is on the wall.”

“There’s nothing new under the sun.”

They all come from the Bible!