(WYTV) — Cap’n Crunch — that guy on the cereal box — is a fraud.

His real name is Horatio Magellan Crunch, and in 2013, the Wall Street Journal reported that an investigation into the origins of Cap’n Crunch had revealed his real name and rank.

If you look closely at the so-called captain, you’ll see he wears three bars on his sleeve — the rank of a Navy commander, not those of a captain.

In the U.S. Navy, captains — the next rank up — wear four bars on their uniforms, as any school child can tell you.

Cap’n Crunch went on Twitter to say he’s in charge of the ship the S.S. Guppy, which he argues makes him a captain.

He tweeted, “It’s the Crunch – not the clothes – that make a man.”

“We have no Cap’n Crunch in the personnel records, and we’re looking into whether he’s impersonating a naval officer,” said Lt. Cmdr. Chris Servello, director of the U.S. Navy’s news desk at the Pentagon. “That’s a serious offense.”

Cap’n Crunch first appeared in 1963. His official biography tells us he was born on Crunch Island in the Sea of Milk and spent time near Mt. Crunchmore.

You might call him a “cereal” liar.