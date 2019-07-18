Nugget of Knowledge: Apollo 11 personal items

(WYTV) – Here’s something we haven’t been able to learn about the Apollo 11: what exactly did the three astronauts carry in their PPKs?

That stands for personal preference kit. That’s a cloth pouch about the size of a paper lunch sack with a pull string opening at the top.

Each astronaut could carry a half-pound. None of those three astronauts — Armstrong, Aldrin or Collins — has ever shared a complete inventory with the public of what they took along.

You could file a Freedom of Information Act request, and the government will turn you down.

Neil Armstrong told his biographer, James Hansen, that he would reveal what he took if he could remember. He couldn’t find the list, but he did recall some jewelry for his wife, Janet, and his mother, Viola, his fraternity pin from Purdue and two very special souvenirs.

Under a special agreement with the Air Force museum in Dayton, Armstrong packed away a piece of wood from the Wright brothers’ 1903 airplane. It came from the port side propeller, plus a piece of fabric — 8 inches by 13 inches — from its upper port wing.

Those he stored in the lunar Lander Eagle, and those artifacts reached the surface of the moon — all the way from Kill Devil Hills near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.