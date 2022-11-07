Len Rome's Daily Feature of Little Known Facts

(WYTV) – Some November lore…..The name November is unchanged since the ancient Roman calendar. The first Roman calendar had only ten months, with November the ninth. In Latin, November means ninth month.

The Julian calendar in 45 BC added two new months, November became the 11th month, but it kept its name.

November is the last of the four months which have 30 days, the others are April, June and September.

The Anglo-Saxons called it “Wind Monath” or wind month. The fifth of November is a big deal in Great Britain.

On that day in 1605, a group of Roman Catholics tried to blow up the English Parliament. It’s called Guy Fawkes day, he was one of the conspirators.

And, of course, we celebrate Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November. One name for the full moon in November, that’s tonight, is the Beaver Moon.

Hunters would set their beaver traps for the last time before the lakes and water sources beavers lived around froze over.

And Monday night, we have a total lunar eclipse.

The November birthstone is the topaz, the ancient Greeks believed that the stone could turn you invisible. The November flower is the ever stylish chrysanthemum.

November is national banana pudding month lovers month, Novel Writing Month, Pomegranate Month and Adoption Month.

Ice in November brings mud in December.

Two of the most popular toys were first released in November, the board game Monopoly (1935) and the Easy-Bake Oven (1963).